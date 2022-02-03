Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22
Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22
THE STAR GAZER Starfleet must once again call on legendary Jean-Luc Picard after members of his former crew Cristóbal Rios, Seven of Nine, Raffi Musiker, and Dr. Agnes Jurati discover an anomaly in space that threatens the galaxy.
Written by Akiva Goldsman & Terry Matalas. Directed by Doug Aarniokoski.
Premieres tonight on Paramount + at 3am ET/12am PT
10 episode 2nd season
Season 3 is also currently in production and is reportedly the final season.
Re: Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22
Forgot we get some overlap with this and Disco. Cool.
