Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22

Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22

   
03-02-22, 02:18 PM
Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22



THE STAR GAZER  Starfleet must once again call on legendary Jean-Luc Picard after members of his former crew  Cristóbal Rios, Seven of Nine, Raffi Musiker, and Dr. Agnes Jurati  discover an anomaly in space that threatens the galaxy.

Written by Akiva Goldsman & Terry Matalas. Directed by Doug Aarniokoski.






Premieres tonight on Paramount + at 3am ET/12am PT

10 episode 2nd season

Season 3 is also currently in production and is reportedly the final season.
03-02-22, 02:30 PM
Re: Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Premieres tonight on Paramount + at 3am ET/12am PT
So...tomorrow?
03-02-22, 02:32 PM
Re: Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22
Wooah, didn't realize it was so soon. Nice!
03-02-22, 02:32 PM
Re: Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22
Originally Posted by printerati View Post
So...tomorrow?
For me its tonight because Im still awake at Midnight PT
03-02-22, 02:33 PM
Re: Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian View Post
Wooah, didn't realize it was so soon. Nice!
So soon? Season 1 aired 2 years ago.
03-02-22, 02:37 PM
Re: Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22
Forgot we get some overlap with this and Disco. Cool.
