Star Trek: Picard (S2E01) -- "The Star Gazer" -- 3/3/22

THE STAR GAZER  Starfleet must once again call on legendary Jean-Luc Picard after members of his former crew  Cristóbal Rios, Seven of Nine, Raffi Musiker, and Dr. Agnes Jurati  discover an anomaly in space that threatens the galaxy.



Written by Akiva Goldsman & Terry Matalas. Directed by Doug Aarniokoski.



