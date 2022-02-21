Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC) -- S: Anthony Edwards, Olivia Munn, Terry Crews -- Summer 2022
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,106
Received 1,447 Likes on 1,058 Posts
Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC) -- S: Anthony Edwards, Olivia Munn, Terry Crews -- Summer 2022
ANTHONY EDWARDS, PARKER POSEY, TERRY CREWS, POPPY LIU AND JILLIAN BELL CAST IN "TALES OF THE WALKING DEAD," THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW SERIES IN THE EXPANDING THE WALKING DEAD UNIVERSE
Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, Michael Satrazemis and Tara Nicole Weyr Set to Direct
One-Hour Episodic Anthology of Original Stories Set Within the Walker Apocalypse Premieres This Summer on AMC and AMC+
NEW YORK - February 2, 2022 - AMC Networks announced today initial casting for "Tales of the Walking Dead," the highly anticipated new series in the expanding universe and franchise around "The Walking Dead." Anthony Edwards ("Inventing Anna," "WeCrashed"), Parker Posey ("Lost In Space"), Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Poppy Liu ("Dead Ringers") and Jillian Bell ("Rough Night") will star in the AMC Studios-produced episodic anthology of six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Haifaa al-Mansour ("Good Lord Bird," "Motherland"), Deborah Kampmeier ("Star Trek: Picard") and Tara Nicole Weyr ("The Wilds," "Bosch") will each direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis ("The Walking Dead," "Fear the Walking Dead") set to direct three episodes. Executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead," "Tales" debuts this summer on AMC and AMC+.
"Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn't be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come," said Gimple.
"We've worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I'm thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can't wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen," said Powell.
Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, Michael Satrazemis and Tara Nicole Weyr Set to Direct
One-Hour Episodic Anthology of Original Stories Set Within the Walker Apocalypse Premieres This Summer on AMC and AMC+
NEW YORK - February 2, 2022 - AMC Networks announced today initial casting for "Tales of the Walking Dead," the highly anticipated new series in the expanding universe and franchise around "The Walking Dead." Anthony Edwards ("Inventing Anna," "WeCrashed"), Parker Posey ("Lost In Space"), Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Poppy Liu ("Dead Ringers") and Jillian Bell ("Rough Night") will star in the AMC Studios-produced episodic anthology of six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Haifaa al-Mansour ("Good Lord Bird," "Motherland"), Deborah Kampmeier ("Star Trek: Picard") and Tara Nicole Weyr ("The Wilds," "Bosch") will each direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis ("The Walking Dead," "Fear the Walking Dead") set to direct three episodes. Executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead," "Tales" debuts this summer on AMC and AMC+.
"Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn't be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come," said Gimple.
"We've worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I'm thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can't wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen," said Powell.
OLIVIA MUNN, DANNY RAMIREZ, LOAN CHABANOL, EMBETH DAVIDTZ AND JESSIE T. USHER JOIN CAST OF AMC'S "TALES OF THE WALKING DEAD"
New Anthology Series in the Walking Dead Universe Debuts This Summer on AMC and AMC+
NEW YORK - February 18, 2022 - AMC announced today that Olivia Munn ("The Newsroom," "X-Men: Apocalypse," "Six"), Danny Ramirez ("The Falcon & The Winter Soldier"), Loan Chabanol ("Fading Gigolo"), Embeth Davidtz ("Old," "Ray Donovan") and Jessie T. Usher ("Shaft," "The Boys") have joined the cast of "Tales of the Walking Dead," the highly anticipated new series in the expanding the Walking Dead Universe. The AMC Studios-produced episodic anthology consists of six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. "Tales" is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead," and debuts this summer on AMC and AMC+.
"Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We're excited for them to come walk with us," said Gimple.
Added Powell, "Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast - Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan... We've been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way."
New Anthology Series in the Walking Dead Universe Debuts This Summer on AMC and AMC+
NEW YORK - February 18, 2022 - AMC announced today that Olivia Munn ("The Newsroom," "X-Men: Apocalypse," "Six"), Danny Ramirez ("The Falcon & The Winter Soldier"), Loan Chabanol ("Fading Gigolo"), Embeth Davidtz ("Old," "Ray Donovan") and Jessie T. Usher ("Shaft," "The Boys") have joined the cast of "Tales of the Walking Dead," the highly anticipated new series in the expanding the Walking Dead Universe. The AMC Studios-produced episodic anthology consists of six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. "Tales" is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead," and debuts this summer on AMC and AMC+.
"Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We're excited for them to come walk with us," said Gimple.
Added Powell, "Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast - Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan... We've been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way."
Yes, another Walking Dead show. It premieres this summer and will be 6 episodes. I know you all are sick to death of the Walking Dead IP
Last edited by DJariya; 02-21-22 at 03:14 AM.
#2
Re: Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC) -- S: Anthony Edwards, Olivia Munn, Terry Crews -- Summer 2022
I still like TWD and Fear, but World Beyond, I couldn't get through the first season. I was just so bad.
An anthology series is actually a good conecpt. The Webisodes back in the day were all pretty good stand alone episodes. So I'm all for the idea. If an episode sucks, it's not the end of the world.
An anthology series is actually a good conecpt. The Webisodes back in the day were all pretty good stand alone episodes. So I'm all for the idea. If an episode sucks, it's not the end of the world.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off