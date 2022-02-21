The Taylor Sheridan cinematic universe thread on Paramount + -- News, Rumors and More

Quote: Feb. 15, 2022 - Paramount+ today announced that Academy Award(R) winner Billy Bob Thornton has been tapped to lead the upcoming drama series LAND MAN. From executive producer and Academy Award(R) nominee Taylor Sheridan, the series will feature Thornton as a crisis manager for an oil company. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, LAND MAN will begin production in 2023.



Based on the notable 11-part podcast "Boomtown," LAND MAN is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West-Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.



"We are in the privileged position to be able to work with people that we truly admire," said David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "With LAND MAN, Taylor developed it with Billy Bob in mind, and we were thrilled when he came on board. He is not only one of the greatest actors of our generation but also a true creative partner."



LAND MAN will be executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Geyer Kosinski. The series will also be executive produced by Dan Friedkin, Jason Hoch, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt.



Quote:





Paramount+ today announced that Zoe Saldaña is set to star in and executive produce the service's upcoming drama series LIONESS, from Academy Award(R) nominee Taylor Sheridan. Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, with her production company, Blossom Films, will join LIONESS as an executive producer. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series will begin production in June 2022 with Tom Brady ("NOS4A2," "Colony") at the helm as executive producer and showrunner.



LIONESS is based on a real-life CIA program and follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.



Saldaña plays Joe, a strong-willed, hard-nosed, station chief of the CIA's Lioness program, tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world's most dangerous terrorists.



"I am a huge fan of Taylor Sheridan's work and am honored to help him tell his next amazing story with LIONESS," said Tom Brady, showrunner and executive producer. "Taylor has created an epic, gripping, global spy thriller centered on a group of complex, strong women, and I can't imagine anyone better to help bring these characters to life than fellow executive producers Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña."



"LIONESS is based on an incredible, largely unknown program between the CIA and special forces, where U.S. female soldiers would infiltrate the local community and gather intelligence," said David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "Taylor has crafted an intense and gripping story within this uncharted world, and we are honored that it will be brought to life on Paramount+ through the acting and producing talents of Zoe Saldaña alongside executive producers Nicole Kidman and showrunner Tom Brady."



Actor and producer Zoe Saldaña is the only actress in history to have starred in both of the top-two highest-grossing films of all time: "Avatar" and "Avengers: Endgame." As a producer, she formed Cinestar Pictures along with her sisters Mariel and Cisely, producing contemporary, multicultural stories for everyone. Their limited series "From Scratch" is currently in post-production with Saldaña starring, and they are in post-production on "The Gordita Chronicles" and the feature film "Keyhole Garden." Saldaña's upcoming projects include the role of Neytiri in the highly anticipated series of "Avatar" sequels; "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"; and "The Adam Project." Previous credits include the "Star Trek" franchise, "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Center Stage," "Crossroads," "Drumline," "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," "The Losers," "Takers," "Colombiana," the mini-series "Rosemary's Baby," "Infinitely Polar Bear," "Nina," "Live by Night," and "Missing Link." She also lent her voice to the animated films "The Book of Life," "My Little Pony: The Movie," "Vivo," and "Maya and The Three." She made her directorial debut in 2011 with the short film "Kaylien."



Quote:

Yellowstone Spinoff, 6666 (Working Title) - founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing... The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.











Tulsa King - Starring Sylvester Stallone -- Scheduled to premiere this Fall Terence Winter will be the showrunner





Quote:

The previously announced Tulsa King (formerly known as Kansas City), starring Sylvester Stallone, follows New York mafia capo Dwight The General Manfredi (Stallone), who, as hes released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series marks Stallones first starring television role.



Quote:





Bass Reeves is a limited series, currently in the development stage, that will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life with Oyelowo attached to star as Reeves. Reeves was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and is also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.



It will be executive produced by Sheridan, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridans Bosque Ranch Productions, Oyelowos Yoruba Saxon, and 101 Studios will produce. Paramount Plus is eyeing a 2022 production start for the potential show.



Quote:

 Yellowstone  prequel  1883  has been renewed for additional episodes at Paramount Plus , and the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service has ordered another Taylor Sheridan -created origin-story show following the Dutton Family called  1932 . Yes, you guessed it  the show will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.





Most of you know who Taylor Sheridan is and he has a bunch of shows coming soon to Paramount + in the next year or so with his massive development deal.You all know he currently has Yellowstone on Paramount Network, 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount + and lots more to come.So rather than doing individual threads, here's a thread with all the announcements. This guy is a machine with all his writing and how much he works managing and showrunning 3 shows simultaneously. When these shows officially premiere, then we can probably do indivisual threads.Here's Taylor Sheridan's announcement trailer of his new shows: