Too much bass!

Ive had a decent subwoofer for a year or so and Im really noticing how much TV shows in particular tend to pump-up the bass in the mix, the streaming services are particularly guilty of this. I had to turn down my subs level way down for most streaming content.
What really confirmed this for me was that I finally got around to playing the LotR 4k disc I purchased over a year ago and I had to re-adjust my sub level back to normal. Shows you how good properly mixed contents audio track can be.
Anyone else notice this? It seems to be getting worse, not better.
