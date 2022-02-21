DVD Talk Forum

Too much bass!

02-21-22, 01:00 AM
Too much bass!
Ive had a decent subwoofer for a year or so and Im really noticing how much TV shows in particular tend to pump-up the bass in the mix, the streaming services are particularly guilty of this. I had to turn down my subs level way down for most streaming content.

What really confirmed this for me was that I finally got around to playing the LotR 4k disc I purchased over a year ago and I had to re-adjust my sub level back to normal. Shows you how good properly mixed contents audio track can be.

Anyone else notice this? It seems to be getting worse, not better.
