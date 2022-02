The Challenge - CBS edition

Quote:

The endlessly mutable reality franchise that is The Challenge is expanding again.



The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which airs in various forms on MTV and Paramount+, will get another iteration on CBS in the summer. And in keeping with the self-perpetuating nature of the franchise, the CBS season will in turn feed into a Paramount+ show bringing together stars of several Challenge series from around the world.



The CBS edition of The Challenge will bring together prior reality stars from the network’s franchises (Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race) and pit them in a series of competitions. The winners of the CBS show will then take part in Paramount+’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which will bring together winners from versions of the show in Argentina, Australia and the U.K. to crown the first ever Challenge world champs.