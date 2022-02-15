DVD Talk Forum

The Challenge - CBS edition

The Challenge - CBS edition
The endlessly mutable reality franchise that is The Challenge is expanding again.

The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which airs in various forms on MTV and Paramount+, will get another iteration on CBS in the summer. And in keeping with the self-perpetuating nature of the franchise, the CBS season will in turn feed into a Paramount+ show bringing together stars of several Challenge series from around the world.

The CBS edition of The Challenge will bring together prior reality stars from the networks franchises (Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race) and pit them in a series of competitions. The winners of the CBS show will then take part in Paramount+s The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which will bring together winners from versions of the show in Argentina, Australia and the U.K. to crown the first ever Challenge world champs.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...bs-1235094175/
Re: The Challenge - CBS edition
Looks like someone has been reading my posts here. Thought it would run on P+ if it happened though.
Re: The Challenge - CBS edition
Originally Posted by windom View Post
Looks like someone has been reading my posts here. Thought it would run on P+ if it happened though.
It would seem like the strategy is to rope in a bunch of people who watch the CBS shows, but maybe never checked out The Challenge. THEN, the viewers subscribe to Paramount+ to see The World of the Worlds series.
