1932 - another Yellowstone prequel

Paramount+ is expanding the saga of the Dutton family.



The streamer has ordered more episodes of 1883 along with another Yellowstone prequel series, it announced Tuesday.



The new show is titled 1932 and “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.”



As for 1883, the company stopped short of calling the order a renewal or second season. No reason was given, but adding another batch of episodes to an existing season is sometimes a contractual sleight of hand used in order to continue a series without invoking the salary bumps triggered by an additional season order.



For fans, however, the order effectively amounts to the same thing — an eventual return to the 1883 Dutton clan (played by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Isabel May) as they trek westward along with a group of settlers through the treacherous untamed countryside.



All the announcements were made Tuesday during parent company ViacomCBS’ Investor Day livestream presentation.



The first 1883 order consisted of nine episodes; there’s no word yet how many additional episodes have been ordered. The show’s December season premiere drew 4.9 million viewers on Paramount Network, the biggest launch for a new cable series in years. (Audience figures for 1883 on Paramount+ aren’t available, per usual with most streaming platforms.)



“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”



The series marks the latest expansion of executive producer Sheridan’s Dutton-verse, with at least one other Yellowstone spinoff, the Texas ranch-based 6666, also in the works.