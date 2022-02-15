Barry (HBO) -- Season 3 Thread -- premieres 4/24/22
Barry (HBO) -- Season 3 Thread -- premieres 4/24/22
Hey, remember Barry? HBOs Emmy-winning comedy hasnt aired in nearly three (!) full years but the drought is almost over.
Season 3 will premiere Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c, TVLine has learned. Bill Hader stars as the titular hitman-slash-aspiring actor, whos trying to leave his bloody day job behind and pursue his dreams of Hollywood stardom. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they werent the only forces at play, according to HBOs official synopsis. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.
If you need a quick refresher on where we left off (its understandable!): Barry mowed down an entire house full of gunmen looking for his former handler Fuches; Sally hit it big at an acting showcase; our favorite Chechen mobster Noho Hank almost got recalled to his homeland; and Barrys acting teacher Gene remembered that Fuches told him Barry was responsible for his cop girlfriend Moss murder.
HBO also released a number of first-look photos from Season 3, and Barry doesnt look like hes doing too great. (Maybe he knows that Gene knows?) Plus, Gene gazes at Barry skeptically from across his desk, Sally looks to be on a big-budget Hollywood set, Noho Hank might be getting interrogated by the cops and Fuches is communicating with a goat.
