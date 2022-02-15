Barry (HBO) -- Season 3 Thread -- premieres 4/24/22

Quote:

Hey, remember Barry? HBOs Emmy-winning comedy hasnt aired in nearly three (!) full years  but the drought is almost over.



Season 3 will premiere Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c, TVLine has learned. Bill Hader stars as the titular hitman-slash-aspiring actor, whos trying to leave his bloody day job behind and pursue his dreams of Hollywood stardom. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they werent the only forces at play, according to HBOs official synopsis. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.



If you need a quick refresher on where we left off (its understandable!): Barry mowed down an entire house full of gunmen looking for his former handler Fuches; Sally hit it big at an acting showcase; our favorite Chechen mobster Noho Hank almost got recalled to his homeland; and Barrys acting teacher Gene remembered that Fuches told him Barry was responsible for his cop girlfriend Moss murder.



HBO also released a number of first-look photos from Season 3, and Barry doesnt look like hes doing too great. (Maybe he knows that Gene knows?) Plus, Gene gazes at Barry skeptically from across his desk, Sally looks to be on a big-budget Hollywood set, Noho Hank might be getting interrogated by the cops  and Fuches is communicating with a goat.