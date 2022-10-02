Severance (Apple TV+) S: Scott, P. Arquette, Turturro, Walken, EP: Stiller - premieres 2/18/22
Severance (Apple TV+) S: Scott, P. Arquette, Turturro, Walken, EP: Stiller - premieres 2/18/22
From Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, Severance centers around Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a leader of a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.
This experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.
Severance features Adam Scott, who stars alongside Academy-Award winner Patricia Arquette, Emmy-winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.
