Futurama Revived For New Season On Hulu
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,672
Received 515 Likes on 410 Posts
Futurama Revived For New Season On Hulu
Revived: https://deadline.com/2022/02/futuram...er-1234929844/
20 episodes in 2023. Everyone but John DiMaggio appears to be signed at this point.
Last edited by RichC2; 02-09-22 at 03:52 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 16,445
Received 496 Likes on 353 Posts
Re: Any News/Hope of a Futurama Resurrection?
Good news, everyone!
Wait, John DiMaggio isn't involved? Not quite as good news.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 20,554
Received 162 Likes on 135 Posts
Re: Any News/Hope of a Futurama Resurrection?
This is good news but with Dimmaggio I’m a little leery
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 9,728
Received 464 Likes on 362 Posts
Re: Any News/Hope of a Futurama Resurrection?
Without DiMaggio they can bite my shiny metal daffodil.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,672
Received 515 Likes on 410 Posts
Re: Futurama Revived For New Season On Hulu
I think they think they can still get DiMaggio, he's just holding out for more money. Apparently West and Sagal are cheap.
