Survivor Season 42 Premieres 3/9/22
The cast for Season 42 of CBS’ Survivor has been revealed, and the 18 castaways’ ages range from 19 to 58, while their occupations include data scientist, stay-at-home dad, seminary student, retired firefighter and pageant coach.
Arriving Wednesday, March 9 at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere, Survivor Season 42 promises to deliver “one of the most intense versions” of the Emmy-winning competition series yet, bringing back risky beware advantages, delivering game-changing twists and coming at “a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits.” https://tvline.com/lists/survivor-se...-wurtenberger/
As in Season 41, the 18 players (detailed below) players will be divided into three tribes of six as they face “a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach” and until one outwits, outplays and outlasts the others to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.
Cast Bios
CHANELLE HOWELL
Age: 29
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Executive recruiter
DANIEL STRUNK
Age: 30
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk
DREA WHEELER
Age: 35
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Fitness consultant
HAI GIANG
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: Data scientist
JACKSON FOX
Age: 48
Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Healthcare worker
JENNY KIM
Age: 43
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Creative director
JONATHAN YOUNG
Age: 29
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co. owner
LINDSAY DOLASHEWICH
Age: 31
Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian
LYDIA MEREDITH
Age: 22
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress
MARYA SHERRON
Age: 47
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
MARYANNE OKETCH
Age: 24
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario
Occupation: Seminary student
MIKE TURNER
Age: 58
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.
Occupation: Retired firefighter
OMAR ZAHEER
Age: 31
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian
ROCKSROY BAILEY
Age: 44
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
ROMEO ESCOBAR
Age: 37
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach
SWATI GOEL
Age: 19
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Ivy league student
TORI MEEHAN
Age: 25
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
Occupation: Therapist
ZACH WURTENBERGER
Age: 22
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.
Occupation: Student
