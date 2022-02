Survivor Season 42 Premieres 3/9/22

The cast for Season 42 of CBS’has been revealed, and the 18 castaways’ ages range from 19 to 58, while their occupations include data scientist, stay-at-home dad, seminary student, retired firefighter and pageant coach.Arriving Wednesday, March 9 at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere,Season 42 promises to deliver “one of the most intense versions” of the Emmy-winning competition series yet, bringing back risky beware advantages, delivering game-changing twists and coming at “a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits.” https://tvline.com/lists/survivor-se...-wurtenberger/ As in Season 41, the 18 players (detailed below) players will be divided into three tribes of six as they face “a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach” and until one outwits, outplays and outlasts the others to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.