Survivor Season 42 Premieres 3/9/22

   
Survivor Season 42 Premieres 3/9/22


The cast for Season 42 of CBS’ Survivor has been revealed, and the 18 castaways’ ages range from 19 to 58, while their occupations include data scientist, stay-at-home dad, seminary student, retired firefighter and pageant coach.

Arriving Wednesday, March 9 at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere, Survivor Season 42 promises to deliver “one of the most intense versions” of the Emmy-winning competition series yet, bringing back risky beware advantages, delivering game-changing twists and coming at “a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits.” https://tvline.com/lists/survivor-se...-wurtenberger/

As in Season 41, the 18 players (detailed below) players will be divided into three tribes of six as they face “a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach” and until one outwits, outplays and outlasts the others to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.
Re: Survivor Season 42 Premieres 3/9/22

Cast Bios

CHANELLE HOWELL



Age: 29

Hometown: Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

DANIEL STRUNK



Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

DREA WHEELER



Age: 35

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

HAI GIANG



Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

JACKSON FOX



Age: 48

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

JENNY KIM



Age: 43

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

JONATHAN YOUNG



Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

LINDSAY DOLASHEWICH



Age: 31

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

LYDIA MEREDITH



Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

MARYA SHERRON



Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

MARYANNE OKETCH



Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

MIKE TURNER



Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

OMAR ZAHEER



Age: 31

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

ROCKSROY BAILEY



Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

ROMEO ESCOBAR



Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

SWATI GOEL



Age: 19

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

TORI MEEHAN



Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

ZACH WURTENBERGER



Age: 22

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student
