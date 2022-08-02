The Girl From Plainville (Hulu) - limited series - S: Elle Fanning - premieres 3/29/22
The Girl From Plainville (Hulu) - limited series - S: Elle Fanning - premieres 3/29/22
“The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.
In addition to Elle Fanning, the series also stars Chloë Sevigny (as Lynn Roy), Colton Ryan (Conrad "Coco" Roy III), Cara Buono (Gail Carter), Kai Lennox (David Carter), and Norbert Leo Butz (Conrad "Co" Roy II).
Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus are co-showrunners on “The Girl From Plainville.” The Hulu series debuts March 29th on Hulu.
