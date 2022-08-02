re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E07) - Finale - Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor - 2/9/22

Spoiler: I got frustrated a lot with the rancor. Lots of people just stopping to stare at it fighting the droid instead of shooting the droid and helping. The poor rancor took how many shots and stabbings?! Boba Fett is used to beasts but I thought this rancor was going to have some emotional bond and connection, so whenever it got hurt in ways that felt needless in terms of what the team could've done, I didn't care for that.

Spoiler: I think some Clone Wars fans are going to be pretty miffed that Cad Bane showed up for two episodes and now he's gone. I've got to admit, I think I may be one of them. He's the perfect villain to retreat and live to fight another day, just like always. I liked him and Boba Fett getting into their history, but considering how dragged out the droid battle scenes were, their confrontation was simply too short. These shows are merciless with introducing great characters who don't make it. Just look at Kuiil and IG-11.

I was up working way too late and was about to go to bed when I decided hmm, take a look and sure enough the episode was up so I stayed up for it. No spoilers from me but some reactions:Overall, I liked the series and where it ended up. I mean, my favorite character from my favorite movie has their own show 40+ years later, I was going to go with it no matter what. Part of me wonders where his story can go from here. It almost feels like such a small scale win, and what will the payoff be in the long run? Maybe Tatooine is in for bigger stuff down the way, who knows? There do seem to be loose ends, like if not spice then what, will the waters ever return, are all of the Tuskens were killed or just some (the little boy or the warrior?), plus a character or two (see below).Part of me wants to go back and watch this in chronological orderwithout the Mandalorian side quest episodes. What would the story be like from Sarlaac to Sanctuary and sticking close to Boba Fett? Maybe someone nerdier and less busy than me can do some time stamping on a blog post and I'll give it a shot. I couldn't get my kids into this one the way I could get them into the Mandalorian. It's possible Grogu made the difference. But they wouldn't even come around to some of the later episodes. We'll see if we can remedy that at all.As for this episode, some spoiler-free reactions: good visuals, good teamwork, lots of little moments to shine. Everyone played their role basically the way I thought they would. I do think some of the battle scenes went on extremely long and wish they had been cut down in order to add more resolution to the ending. Lots of characters parted ways without saying goodby on screen. Could've been nice to have a moment of "Where are you gping to next?" "We'll go back to this other planet, actually. I need training." I really think they could have gone a little further with Boba Fett's motivations for his attempt to turn things around in his life, especially when he was outright asked about it. "These are my people." Sure... but, why? That just isn't as clear as I'd hoped it would be.We all saw this coming, but I'll sayRegarding one particular character:And regarding another:It was fun to stay up, but wow, gotta get to bed!My quick predictions for season two:1. The new mayor of Mos Espa will be Peli Motto with the Twi'lek majordomo as, well, her majordomo. And ex-boyfriend.2. Tusken boy and Tusken warrior survived, lead Boba Fett on a quest for the deep water beneath the sands.3. The Sarlaac remains poison the ground and Boba has to deal with it.4. Rancor rumble.5. At least 2-3 bounty hunters from Empire Strikes Back, Clone Wars, etc. show up hoping to set up shop. Boba Fett has to contend with whether these are his friends or his foes, at this point. Bonus: turns out Bossk doesn't like having a bunch of Trandoshans be killed by the Fett clan.