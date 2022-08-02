The Book of Boba Fett (S1E07) - Finale - Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor - 2/9/22
Ok, that's a pretty kick ass poster!
I like Boba Fett.
It's ending already? Not much has happened other than Jennifer Beals still being quite attractive even with those ludicrous thing on the top of her head.
I'm not sure what they plan on wrapping up in one more episode. Grogu's decision could go either way between this and Mando S3; no way they can resolve Boba's fight for control...how does this end?
I wonder if the big rumored appearance will actually be true.
Let's see, what all has to happen in this episode:
1) Grogu's choice
2) Grogu leaves Luke's planet (somehow)
3) war with the Pikes (at least the first battle of it)
4) who's behind the gang that killed the Tuskens?
5) Freetown comes to the aid of Fett
6) the mayor of Mos Espa needs his ass kicked
7) Boba Fett rides the rancor (remember that?)
what am I missing?
I for one hope that this series will lead to more emphasis to the Star Wars underworld, either focusing on the Bounty Hunters or the criminal organizations like the Shadow Collective.
We were supposed to get a series like that until they decided not to make it. With the focus on the Pyke Syndicate, Im sure they could lead into the Black Sun and others.
We were supposed to get a series like that until they decided not to make it. With the focus on the Pyke Syndicate, Im sure they could lead into the Black Sun and others.
I watched the first two and thought it was decent. Gonna binge the final 5 in the next 24 hours.
Curious to see the title character only appearing in like one scene total in a pair of episodes 😂
Curious to see the title character only appearing in like one scene total in a pair of episodes 😂
No rumored cameos. It was a pretty straightforward episode. However, I think it was wrapped up too quickly. I also think the big battle scene with the robot spiders kind of dragged a little too long. That was pretty badass when Boba Fett killed Cad Bane. But, considering how quickly things wrapped up, I felt like there was a little lack of development. Cad Bane needed more time IMO as a villain. And then Fennec swoops in and assassinates that group at the end. All neat and tidy.
But, it was good to see Mando and Grogu reunite. That was cute when Grogu flew into Mando's arms when they saw each other and hugged him. at the end when Grogu kept tapping on the window for Mando to speed up.
We know where Mandalorian season 3 is heading with Grogu and Mando reunited. Not sure what direction they head with Boba Fett or if this is a one-off series. I felt like they didn't really have a clear direction and it was so bizarrely structured and needed to finish it as "Mandalorian season 2.5" without it being a complete dud. Boba just wasn't that interesting of a character to carry this. I like Fennec, but I wasn't a huge fan of how she was used in this series.
The Robert Rodriguez directed episodes, including the finale were definitely the worst of the season.
That was pretty damn meh. I would rather watch Space Justified with Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane then a second season of this.
I was up working way too late and was about to go to bed when I decided hmm, take a look and sure enough the episode was up so I stayed up for it. No spoilers from me but some reactions:
Overall, I liked the series and where it ended up. I mean, my favorite character from my favorite movie has their own show 40+ years later, I was going to go with it no matter what. Part of me wonders where his story can go from here. It almost feels like such a small scale win, and what will the payoff be in the long run? Maybe Tatooine is in for bigger stuff down the way, who knows? There do seem to be loose ends, like if not spice then what, will the waters ever return, are all of the Tuskens were killed or just some (the little boy or the warrior?), plus a character or two (see below).
Part of me wants to go back and watch this in chronological order and without the Mandalorian side quest episodes. What would the story be like from Sarlaac to Sanctuary and sticking close to Boba Fett? Maybe someone nerdier and less busy than me can do some time stamping on a blog post and I'll give it a shot. I couldn't get my kids into this one the way I could get them into the Mandalorian. It's possible Grogu made the difference. But they wouldn't even come around to some of the later episodes. We'll see if we can remedy that at all.
As for this episode, some spoiler-free reactions: good visuals, good teamwork, lots of little moments to shine. Everyone played their role basically the way I thought they would. I do think some of the battle scenes went on extremely long and wish they had been cut down in order to add more resolution to the ending. Lots of characters parted ways without saying goodby on screen. Could've been nice to have a moment of "Where are you gping to next?" "We'll go back to this other planet, actually. I need training." I really think they could have gone a little further with Boba Fett's motivations for his attempt to turn things around in his life, especially when he was outright asked about it. "These are my people." Sure... but, why? That just isn't as clear as I'd hoped it would be.
We all saw this coming, but I'll say
Regarding one particular character:
And regarding another:
Better go back for a mid-credits scene, it looks like @Goldberg74 and I were on to something.
It was fun to stay up, but wow, gotta get to bed!
My quick predictions for season two:
1. The new mayor of Mos Espa will be Peli Motto with the Twi'lek majordomo as, well, her majordomo. And ex-boyfriend.
2. Tusken boy and Tusken warrior survived, lead Boba Fett on a quest for the deep water beneath the sands.
3. The Sarlaac remains poison the ground and Boba has to deal with it.
4. Rancor rumble.
5. At least 2-3 bounty hunters from Empire Strikes Back, Clone Wars, etc. show up hoping to set up shop. Boba Fett has to contend with whether these are his friends or his foes, at this point. Bonus: turns out Bossk doesn't like having a bunch of Trandoshans be killed by the Fett clan.
Ahh thanks never mind then I turned it off once the credits rolled. Didn't realize they had a quick mid-credits scene that clarified that. I deleted that part of my comment.
