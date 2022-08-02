The Girl Before (HBO Max) - limited series - S: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo - premieres 2/10/22

Quote:

Max Original limited series THE GIRL BEFORE, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo, debuts with all four episodes THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10. THE GIRL BEFORE tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo). There's just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor, Emma (Jessica Plummer), she's forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women's timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before..



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Ben Hardy as Simon

· David Oyelowo

· Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Jane

· Jessica Plummer as Emma



CREW INFORMATION:

· Ben Irving as EP

· Ben Pugh as EP

· Eleanor Moran as EP

· Gugu Mbatha-Raw as AP

· J.P. Delaney as BOOK/EP/WRTR

· Lisa Brühlmann as DIR/EP

· Marissa Lestrade as WRTR

· Rhonda Smith as PROD

· Rory Aitken as EP