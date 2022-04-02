DVD Talk Forum

From (EPIX) -- S: Harold Perrineau -- from EPs: The Russo Brothers & Jack Bender -- Premieres 2/20/22



Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and showrun and executive produced by Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost), From features a stellar ensemble cast lead by Harold Perrineau (Lost). The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest - including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.


This trailer was posted a few months ago. This is a horror series from the Producers of Lost and The Russo Brothers.
