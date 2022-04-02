Presumed Innocent -- Based on the Scott Turow book and from EP David E. Kelley - Ordered by Apple TV +

Quote:

Apple TV+ announces series order for "Presumed Innocent" from David E. Kelley, Dustin Thomason, and executive producer J.J. Abrams



Today Apple TV+ revealed that it has landed "Presumed Innocent," a new eight-episode limited series based on the acclaimed book of the same name by Scott Turow that will be reimagined for the screen by master storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies, "Nine Perfect Strangers"), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Dustin Thomason ("Castle Rock"), J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot's Ben Stephenson.



Inspired by Scott Turow's beloved courtroom thriller, "Presumed Innocent" is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Multi-Emmy Award winner Kelley reimagines "Presumed Innocent," exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.



"Presumed Innocent" hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson executive produce for Bad Robot. In addition to writing, Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason also serves as executive producer. Scott Turow and Bad Robot's Rachel Rusch Rich will serve as co-executive producers.

