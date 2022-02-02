Gaslit (Starz) - limited series - S: Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, EP: Esmail - premieres 4/24/22

DVD Talk Forum

Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal  from Nixons bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down. The story will center on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixons loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite her party affiliation, shes the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixons involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel.
Sean Penn is nearly unrecognizable, arm in arm with fellow Academy Award winner Julia Roberts, in the first trailer for Starzs star-studded Watergate drama Gaslit (premiering Sunday, April 24 at 9/8c).

Based on the first season of Slates Slow Burn podcast, the limited series is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal  from Nixons bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down, according to the official logline.

Penn inhabits the role of Nixons Attorney General John Mitchell, but the story here centers on Roberts Martha Mitchell, a big personality with an even bigger mouth, the description reads. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixons loyal AG.

Penns John Mitchell, meanwhile, is described as temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless, yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife  and as seen in the trailer above, hell be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

Rounding out the ensemble are Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Legion) as John Dean, Betty Gilpin (GLOW) as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham (Homecoming) as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp (Big Little Lies) as Marty Mitchell. Allison Tolman (Fargo) recurs as journalist Winnie McLendon.

Gaslit reunites Roberts with Homecoming executive producer Sam Esmail. Fellow EPs include Roberts, series creator Robbie Pickering, director Matt Ross, Esmail Corp.s Chad Hamilton, and Slates Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin.
https://tvline.com/lists/gaslit-trai...e-drama-starz/
