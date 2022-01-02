In from the Cold (Netflix) -- S: Margarita Levieva -- International Spy action thriller
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,825
Received 1,407 Likes on 1,033 Posts
In from the Cold (Netflix) -- S: Margarita Levieva -- International Spy action thriller
Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.
I happened to cross this trailer on Netflix. It looks pretty good and it premiered about a week ago. If you don't know who Margarita Levieva is, she was on the HBO show The Deuce, the NBC show Allegiance, Revenge and The Blacklist.
It's 8 episodes. It kind of reminds me of Black Widow with her being a Russian spy.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off