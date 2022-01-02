DVD Talk Forum

In from the Cold (Netflix) -- S: Margarita Levieva -- International Spy action thriller

In from the Cold (Netflix) -- S: Margarita Levieva -- International Spy action thriller

   
Old 02-01-22, 02:11 PM
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,825
Received 1,407 Likes on 1,033 Posts
In from the Cold (Netflix) -- S: Margarita Levieva -- International Spy action thriller




Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.






I happened to cross this trailer on Netflix. It looks pretty good and it premiered about a week ago. If you don't know who Margarita Levieva is, she was on the HBO show The Deuce, the NBC show Allegiance, Revenge and The Blacklist.

It's 8 episodes. It kind of reminds me of Black Widow with her being a Russian spy.


