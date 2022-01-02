The Offer (Paramount +) -- S: Miles Teller, Matthew Goode -- Limited series on Making of The Godfather
THE OFFER is based on Oscar®-winning producer Albert S. Ruddys extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather. The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.
This is a 10 episode scripted series on the making of The Godfather. Premieres April 28th
