SNL 01/29/22 (S47E12) H: Willem Dafoe - MG: Katy Perry
SNL 01/29/22 (S47E12) H: Willem Dafoe - MG: Katy Perry
This should be very interesting... it's his first time hosting. Katy's been around the block a time or two (hosted once, been the MG three times).
Season 47 (2021-2022)
- SNL 10/02/21 (S47E01) H: Owen Wilson - MG: Kasey Musgraves
- SNL 10/09/21 (S47E02) H: Kim Kardashian West - MG: Halsey
- SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
- SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04) H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile
- SNL 11/06/21 (S47E05) H: Kieran Culkin - MG: Ed Sheeran
- SNL 11/13/21 (S47E06) H: Jonathan Majors - MG: Taylor Swift
- SNL 11/20/21 (S47E07) H: Simu Liu - MG: Saweetie
- SNL 12/11/21 (S47E08) H: Billie Eilish - MG: Billie Eilish
- SNL 12/18/21 (S47E09) H: Paul Rudd - MG: Charli XCX
- SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10) H: Ariana DeBose - MG: Bleachers
- SNL 01/22/22 (S47E11) H: Will Forte - MG: Måneskin
- SNL 01/29/22 (S47E12) H: Willem Dafoe - MG: Katy Perry
- SNL 02/19/22 (S47E??) H: Rocco - MG: Rocco
Re: SNL 01/29/22 (S47E12) H: Willem Dafoe - MG: Katy Perry
It is a surprising choice of host but a great one, I hope it turns out well.
