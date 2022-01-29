View Poll Results: The most beautiful woman on 80's TV
Markie Post (Christine Sullivan, Night Court)
100.00%
Lydia Cornell (Sara Rush, Too Close for Comfort)
0
0%
Jennifer Runyon (Gwendolyn Pierce, Charles in Charge)
0
0%
Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke, Dukes of Hazzard)
0
0%
Elizabeth Hulette (Miss Elizabeth, WWF)
0
0%
Stephanie Kramer (Dee Dee McCall, Hunter)
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
The most beautiful women on TV in the 80's
The most beautiful women on TV in the 80's
After the recent passing of Markie Post, my co-worker and I were talking about how beautiful some of the women of 80's TV were. Today, good looking women on TV are a dime a dozen but could not hold a candle to the few there were from the 80's.
So let's take a poll. These are the first that come to mind...
Markie Post (Christine Sullivan, Night Court)
Lydia Cornell (Sara Rush, Too Close for Comfort)
Jennifer Runyon (Gwendolyn Pierce, Charles in Charge)
Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke, Dukes of Hazzard)
Elizabeth Hulette (Miss Elizabeth, WWF)
Stephanie Kramer (Dee Dee McCall, Hunter)
Re: The most beautiful women on TV in the 80's
Had to choose between Catherine Bach and Markie Post.
Bach was sexier in 1980, but I picked Post because she came out of the decade on top.
Bach was sexier in 1980, but I picked Post because she came out of the decade on top.
