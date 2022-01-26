DVD Talk Forum

Inventing Anna --Netflix series starring Julia Garner

Inventing Anna --Netflix series starring Julia Garner

   
01-26-22, 02:41 PM
Inventing Anna --Netflix series starring Julia Garner


This premieres on Netflix on Feb 11. Garner is the draw for me, such an amazing actress.

I keep seeing the same promo picture of Julia Garner for this, but it is freaking me out because it absolutely looks like Kaitlyn Dever.




This is some serious separated at birth shit!
