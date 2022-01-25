re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22

Quote: candyrocket786 Originally Posted by ..and in the first five minutes... We know who the True Badass is.

Spoiler: The little bag the Armorer tied looks like Grogus head.





Spoiler: this episode was nominated for an Emmy and Boba Fett wasnt even in it?





You aint lying.Holy crap!Bryce Dallas Howard got to direct this one and we thought Dave Filoni would helm such an episode. Maybe shes just setting his episode up.Might want to keep this thread titled Chapter 5 as its title would be a huge spoiler.Oh and a small detail I noticed this ep:One other thought, wouldnt it be sad if