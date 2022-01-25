The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,094
Likes: 0
Received 2,048 Likes on 1,413 Posts
The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
#3
DVD Talk Legend
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
yeah, other than a couple of cool moments that are few and far between, this has been a snoozer.
but it will all be redeemed with a de-aged Han Solo cameo in the season finale!
but it will all be redeemed with a de-aged Han Solo cameo in the season finale!
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
Its been all right (Boba with sand people my favourite so far) but I have to admit The Mandalorian has been better.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 5,925
Received 125 Likes on 85 Posts
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
..and in the first five minutes... We know who the True Badass is.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
Holy crap!
Bryce Dallas Howard got to direct this one and we thought Dave Filoni would helm such an episode. Maybe shes just setting his episode up.
Might want to keep this thread titled Chapter 5 as its title would be a huge spoiler.
Oh and a small detail I noticed this ep:
Spoiler:
The little bag the Armorer tied looks like Grogus head.
One other thought, wouldnt it be sad if
Spoiler:
this episode was nominated for an Emmy and Boba Fett wasnt even in it?
Last edited by Goldberg74; 01-26-22 at 07:57 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off