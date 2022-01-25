DVD Talk Forum

The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22

   
The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
Hopefully it picks up been a bit of a snoozer.
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
yeah, other than a couple of cool moments that are few and far between, this has been a snoozer.

but it will all be redeemed with a de-aged Han Solo cameo in the season finale!
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
Its been all right (Boba with sand people my favourite so far) but I have to admit The Mandalorian has been better.
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
..and in the first five minutes... We know who the True Badass is.
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
..and in the first five minutes... We know who the True Badass is.
You aint lying.

Holy crap!

Bryce Dallas Howard got to direct this one and we thought Dave Filoni would helm such an episode. Maybe shes just setting his episode up.

Might want to keep this thread titled Chapter 5 as its title would be a huge spoiler.

Oh and a small detail I noticed this ep:
Spoiler:
The little bag the Armorer tied looks like Grogus head.




One other thought, wouldnt it be sad if
Spoiler:
this episode was nominated for an Emmy and Boba Fett wasnt even in it?

re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E05) - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian - 1/26/22
Now that was a good episode, and I haven't even be critical of the show thus far.
