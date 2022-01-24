The After Party (Apple TV+) - EP: Lord/Miller - S: Haddish, Richardson, Barinholtz, Glazer, Schwartz

Quote:

Apple TV+ today announced the highly anticipated murder-mystery comedy series, "The Afterparty," will debut on Friday, January 28, 2022. From Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The Lego Movie," "21 Jump Street"), the eight-episode first season will launch with three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.



"The Afterparty" features a stellar ensemble cast including Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip," "Like a Boss"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Veep"), Zoë Chao ("Love Life," "Downhill"), Ben Schwartz ("Space Force," "House of Lies"), Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project," "Neighbors"), Ilana Glazer ("Broad City"), Jamie Demetriou ("Fleabag," "Stath Lets Flats") and Dave Franco ("The Rental," "The Disaster Artist").



Created and directed by Miller, "The Afterparty" is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character's account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Ben Schwartz as Yasper

· Dave Franco as Xavier

· Ike Barinholtz as Brett

· Ilana Glazer as Chelsea

· Jamie Demetriou as Walt

· John Early as Culp

· Sam Richardson as Aniq

· Tiffany Haddish as Danner

· Zoë Chao as Zoe



CREW INFORMATION:

· Anthony King as EP

· Aubrey Lee as PROD

· Chris Miller as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Phil Lord as EP