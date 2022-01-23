Midnight Asia -- Netflix documentary series on nightlife in Asia -- 1/20/22

Quote:

Night brings out the most playful side of Asia's metropolises. This docuseries captures the food, drink, music  and night owls who shine in the dark.











Has anyone here heard of or checked out this new Netflix documentary series? It just dropped last week. I've watched 4 of the 6 episodes. The episodes are 30 minutes each and it chronicles what nightlife is like in some Asian cities like Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai and more. I've enjoyed it a lot so far, especially since I love to travel and have experienced a lot of the nightlife in some of these cities. It's beautifully shot and is in 4K.



The Tokyo episode chronicled an 85 year old female DJ, which I thought was pretty cool.