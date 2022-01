Midnight Asia -- Netflix documentary series on nightlife in Asia -- 1/20/22

Quote:

Night brings out the most playful side of Asia's metropolises. This docuseries captures the food, drink, music and night owls who shine in the dark.











Has anyone here heard of or checked out this new Netflix documentary series? It just dropped last week. I've watched 4 of the 6 episodes. The episodes are 30 minutes each and it chronicles what nightlife is like in some Asian cities like Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai and more. I've enjoyed it a lot so far, especially since I love to travel and have experienced a lot of the nightlife in some of these cities. It's beautifully shot and is in 4K.



The Tokyo episode chronicled an 85 year old female DJ, which I thought was pretty cool.