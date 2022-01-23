The Endgame (NBC) -- S: Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathe -- From EP Justin Lin & Julie Plec - 2/21/22

A pulse-pounding high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The gripping heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.











NBC showed the trailer for this today during the Rams/Bucs game. Obviously you all know Morena. But, Ryan Michelle Bathe, the co-lead, is the wife of Sterling K. Brown from This is Us.



Justin Lin directed the Pilot.



This was co-created by one of the writers of NYPD Blue, Chuck and Scorpion.





Looking at the footage, it reminds me somewhat of The Blacklist. I guess Baccarin is the female version of Raymond Reddington.