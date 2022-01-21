DVD Talk Forum

Joe vs. Carole (Peacock) - S: Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell - premieres 3/3/22

   
Joe vs. Carole (Peacock) - S: Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell - premieres 3/3/22
JOE vs CAROLE is streaming March 3rd on Peacock

Synopsis: JOE vs CAROLE is a scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, hosted and reported by Robert Moor. The limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe Exotic Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.
Reply
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: Joe vs. Carole (Peacock) - S: Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell - premieres 3/3/22
So basically more of Kate McKinnon mugging to the camera. It's bad enough to watch on SNL. Might watch for Kyle MacLachlan but I can't image his part is that big.
Reply
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Re: Joe vs. Carole (Peacock) - S: Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell - premieres 3/3/22
Am I supposed to know who John Cameron Mitchell is?

And I agree Kate can only seem to play parts like they're SNL sketches. Kristen Wiig would have knocked this one out of the park.
Reply
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Re: Joe vs. Carole (Peacock) - S: Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell - premieres 3/3/22
Am I supposed to know who John Cameron Mitchell is?
Never heard of Hedwig and the Angry Inch?

I don’t understand statements like that.
Reply
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Re: Joe vs. Carole (Peacock) - S: Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell - premieres 3/3/22
Never heard of Hedwig and the Angry Inch?

I dont understand statements like that.
Yes I have heard of that. Didn't recognize the name.
Reply
