Joe vs. Carole (Peacock) - S: Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell - premieres 3/3/22
JOE vs CAROLE is streaming March 3rd on Peacock
Synopsis: JOE vs CAROLE is a scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, hosted and reported by Robert Moor. The limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe Exotic Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.
So basically more of Kate McKinnon mugging to the camera. It's bad enough to watch on SNL. Might watch for Kyle MacLachlan but I can't image his part is that big.
Am I supposed to know who John Cameron Mitchell is?
And I agree Kate can only seem to play parts like they're SNL sketches. Kristen Wiig would have knocked this one out of the park.
And I agree Kate can only seem to play parts like they're SNL sketches. Kristen Wiig would have knocked this one out of the park.
