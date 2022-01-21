Joe vs. Carole (Peacock) - S: Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell - premieres 3/3/22

Quote:

JOE vs CAROLE is streaming March 3rd on Peacock



Synopsis: JOE vs CAROLE is a scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, hosted and reported by Robert Moor. The limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe Exotic Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.