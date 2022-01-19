Single Drunk Female (Freeform) - S: Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy - premieres 1/20/22

Quote:

"Single Drunk Female" will debut with back-to-back episodes on THURSDAY, JAN. 20, starting at 10 p.m. After its premiere, the series will air new episodes Thursdays at 10:30 p.m., following "grown-ish."



In this dramedy, a public flame-out at a New York media company forces 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.



"Single Drunk Female" stars Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard.



The series comes from 20th Television and is written and created by Simone Finch ("The Connors"), who will executive produce along with Jenni Konner ("Girls," "Camping"), Daisy Gardner ("Silicon Valley," "The Goldbergs"), Phil Traill ("Good Girls"), Nora Silver and Leslye Headland. Headland ("Russian Doll" and "Star Wars: The Acolyte") directed the pilot.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Ally Sheedy as Carol

· Garrick Bernard as James

· Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia

· Rebecca Henderson as Olivia

· Sasha Compère as Brit

· Sofia Black-D'Elia as Samantha Fink



CREW INFORMATION:

· Daisy Gardner as EP

· Jenni Konner as EP

· Leslye Headland as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Nora Silver as EP

· Phil Traill as EP

· Simone Finch as CRTR/EP