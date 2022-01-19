As We See It (Amazon) -- from the creator of Friday Night Lights & Parenthood -- premieres 1/21/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,014
Likes: 0
Received 2,018 Likes on 1,392 Posts
As We See It (Amazon) -- from the creator of Friday Night Lights & Parenthood -- premieres 1/21/22
A coming-of-age dramedy with a fresh perspective. As We See It arrives on January 21.
As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Albert Rutecki as Harrison
· Chris Pang as Van
· Joe Mantegna as Lou
· Rick Glassman as Jack
· Sosie Bacon as Mandy
· Sue Ann Pien as Violet
CREW INFORMATION:
· Dana Idisis as CRTR (Original Series)
· Danna Stern as EP
· Jason Katims as CRTR/EP
· Jeni Mulein as EP
· Jesse Peretz as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Udi Segal as EP
· Yuval Shafferman as CRTR (Original Series)
As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Albert Rutecki as Harrison
· Chris Pang as Van
· Joe Mantegna as Lou
· Rick Glassman as Jack
· Sosie Bacon as Mandy
· Sue Ann Pien as Violet
CREW INFORMATION:
· Dana Idisis as CRTR (Original Series)
· Danna Stern as EP
· Jason Katims as CRTR/EP
· Jeni Mulein as EP
· Jesse Peretz as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Udi Segal as EP
· Yuval Shafferman as CRTR (Original Series)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off