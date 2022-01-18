The Book of Boba Fett (S1E04) - Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm - 1/19/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,009
Likes: 0
Received 2,017 Likes on 1,391 Posts
The Book of Boba Fett (S1E04) - Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm - 1/19/22
#2
Senior Member
Join Date: Aug 2021
Posts: 253
Received 77 Likes on 51 Posts
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E04) - Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm - 1/19/22
Can't wait!
#3
Senior Member
Join Date: Aug 2021
Posts: 253
Received 77 Likes on 51 Posts
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E04) - Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm - 1/19/22
Another great episode!
I just don't care if they don't use the name Slave I. I will still call it that, but I still call the first movie Star Wars and not A New Hope. it doesn't bother me. Not worth getting worked up about.
After 4 episodes, I think we've seen everything from all of the trailers, so the last three episodes should be even more surprising.
"Can't get far without a tribe."
Spoiler:
Getting to see Slave I come up behind that biker gang was a such great shot. I'm feel sure now that the Pykes killed those Tuskens and made it look like that gang did it.
I just don't care if they don't use the name Slave I. I will still call it that, but I still call the first movie Star Wars and not A New Hope. it doesn't bother me. Not worth getting worked up about.
After 4 episodes, I think we've seen everything from all of the trailers, so the last three episodes should be even more surprising.
Spoiler:
I loved the scene with Boba telling Fennec his thought and motivations. I thought it was obvious from the context of the show, but nice to see it spelled out.
"Can't get far without a tribe."
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off