The Book of Boba Fett (S1E04) - Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm - 1/19/22

The Book of Boba Fett (S1E04) - Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm - 1/19/22

   
01-18-22, 04:42 PM
The Book of Boba Fett (S1E04) - Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm - 1/19/22

01-18-22, 05:56 PM
Rodney2187
Can't wait!
01-19-22, 07:32 AM
Rodney2187
Another great episode!

Spoiler:
Getting to see Slave I come up behind that biker gang was a such great shot. I'm feel sure now that the Pykes killed those Tuskens and made it look like that gang did it.



I just don't care if they don't use the name Slave I. I will still call it that, but I still call the first movie Star Wars and not A New Hope. it doesn't bother me. Not worth getting worked up about.

After 4 episodes, I think we've seen everything from all of the trailers, so the last three episodes should be even more surprising.

Spoiler:
I loved the scene with Boba telling Fennec his thought and motivations. I thought it was obvious from the context of the show, but nice to see it spelled out.



"Can't get far without a tribe."
