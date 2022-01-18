re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E04) - Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm - 1/19/22

Spoiler: Getting to see Slave I come up behind that biker gang was a such great shot. I'm feel sure now that the Pykes killed those Tuskens and made it look like that gang did it.

Spoiler: I loved the scene with Boba telling Fennec his thought and motivations. I thought it was obvious from the context of the show, but nice to see it spelled out.

Another great episode!I just don't care if they don't use the name Slave I. I will still call it that, but I still call the first movie Star Wars and not A New Hope. it doesn't bother me. Not worth getting worked up about.After 4 episodes, I think we've seen everything from all of the trailers, so the last three episodes should be even more surprising."Can't get far without a tribe."