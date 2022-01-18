DVD Talk Forum

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max) S: Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi
Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate. The series also stars Academy Award winner Taika Waititi as Blackbeard, historys most feared and revered pirate.
