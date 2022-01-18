Watching Dexter the whole way through for the first time. (spoilers}

I never got into Dexter even though I partially watched episode 1 of the first season a few times. I got really hooked into it this time.Something that just bothers the heck out of me is that he cooks the bacon, eats it, and THEN cooks the egg. Who the heck does that, cook and eat each piece of your meal separately?I do love the ding at the end of the show intro like he's done, he's all made up and ready to face the world. I skip the intro but always fast forward to the dingI hear people saying it goes downhill after season four with season five decent but so far season six has been my favorite. I loved the Travis character.I've loved all seasons. I'm two episodes away from finishing season seven and I think it's great. Don't get the hate for the second half of the series so far.