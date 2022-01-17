All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix Jan 28th) - Korean zombie series
All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix Jan 28th) - Korean zombie series
"It's Train to Busan"
"Zombies should be in movies, not at our school!"
Based on the webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun and co-directed by Lee Jae-kyu and Kim Nam-soo, the new series follows the events of a zombie outbreak in a school where a group of students finds themselves trapped and fighting for survival. Among the cast is Squid Games Lee Yoo-mi who played Ji-yeong aka player number 240 as well as Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Park Solomon and Yoo In-soo.
