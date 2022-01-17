All Creatures Great and Small (2020 - )
All Creatures Great and Small (2020 - )
I don't believe there is a thread for this show, but I really like it so I thought I'd make one. I realize there may not be a big audience for it on this site, but nevertheless...
This show is based on the popular series of books by James Herriot about his life as a veterinarian in rural England starting in the 1930s. There was an earlier tv adaptation of the same name that ran for several seasons in the 70s and 80s.
In the US, this new adaptation airs on PBS (Sunday nights on my station). The first season aired in early 2021 here (late 2020 in the UK), and the second season aired its second episode last night.
It's a really nice, romantic, light, period drama. Many scenes are filmed in the beautiful countryside in northern England, and there are many real animals on screen as the vets tend to their patients--including family pets as well as farm animals. The central characters are James, a young Scottish vet who takes a job with a more experienced vet, Siegfried, and his younger brother, Tristan, in a village in Yorkshire. Mrs. Hall is their housekeeper and Helen is James's love interest.
Past seasons/episodes are available on the PBS streaming app, and also on some cable subscription on-demand apps (DirecTV, Spectrum).
Oh, and I've never read the books nor watched the earlier series (despite it starring my favorite Doctor, Peter Davison), but I've got them both on my 'to do' list now.
Nice reminder that I should catch up on this. Due to my brother having read the books I ended up reading them many years back (I even think I reread them back in the days when I used to read more and not play games on my tablet). I remember watching quite a few episodes of the first tv adaptation of the series (which was a pretty solid adaption as far as these things go).
Will fire up my xfinity dvr and find this series. Glad you created a thread.
