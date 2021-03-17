DVD Talk Forum

Justified: City Primeval -- limited series coming to FX -- Olyphant to return

Justified: City Primeval -- limited series coming to FX -- Olyphant to return

   
Old 03-17-21, 02:06 PM
Justified: City Primeval -- limited series coming to FX -- Olyphant to return
https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/jus...ns-1234905405/

The team behind Justified is reuniting to develop an FX series based on the Elmore Leonard novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, with Timothy Olyphant potentially returning as Raylan Givens, Variety has learned exclusively.

Justfied creator Graham Yost will serve as executive producer, with Justified writers and executive producers Michael Dinner and Dave Andron onboard to co-write, executive produce, and serve as co-showrunners. Dinner will also direct. Chris Provenzano, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly of Timberman-Beverly, VJ Boyd, and Taylor Elmore will all return as executive producers. Peter Leonard of the Elmore Leonard Estate will executive produce in association with MGM. Walter Mosely will serve as a consulting producer, as will Ingrid Escajeda. Eisa Davis will produce. Sony Pictures Television will serve as the studio, as they did on Justified.

According to sources, as the project is in the very early stages, nothing is set in stone as of yet, meaning Olyphant could star in the series or appear in a smaller role, but no deal has yet been made.

Justified was based on Leonards character, Raylan Givens, who appeared in multiple novels and the short story Fire in the Hole. Givens was a Deputy U.S. Marshal who is reassigned to his native Kentucky after a controversial shooting. City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit follows a killer named Clement Mansell, known as the Oklahoma Wildman, and dedicated Detroit homicide detective Raymond Cruz who vows to take him down.

Justified ultimately aired six seasons and 78 episodes on FX from 2010-2015. The show was a critical hit from the outset, netting eight Emmy nominations across its six seasons, including one for Olyphant for best actor in a drama in 2011. Character actress Margo Martindale took home an Emmy for best guest actress in a drama in 2011, while Jeremy Davies got one for best guest actor in 2012. The show also won a Peabody Award in 2011.

Should Olyphant reprise the role of Givens, it would mark the second time he has returned to a lawman character in the past few years. In 2019, HBO released a two-hour Deadwood movie followup, with Olyphant reprising the role of Seth Bullock. He also appeared as the character Cobb Vanth in Disney Plus The Mandalorian, who was referred to as The Marshall.

Olyphant is repped by UTA. Yost is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn. Dinner is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson. Andron is repped by CAA, Lit Entertainment Group, and Hansen Jacobson. Provenzano is repped by Anonymous and Ziffren Brittenham. Boyd is repped by WME, Grandview, and Marks Law Group. Elmore is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson. Peter Leonard and the Elmore Leonard Estate are repped by Myman Greenspan.
Old 03-17-21, 02:14 PM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
Fuck. Yes.
Old 03-17-21, 02:17 PM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
We all need more Raylan Givens in our lives
Old 03-17-21, 03:59 PM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
Yes!
Old 03-17-21, 05:21 PM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
Loved that show. I'm surprised I've not rewatched the series... yet. That may change very soon.
Old 03-17-21, 05:37 PM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
I literally referenced that book about two hours ago.

I just saw my Facebook memory yesterday from ten years ago was the series premiere of Justified.

Elmore Leonard is my favorite writer and this team is top notch.

I'm so in, I'd get cable again.
Old 03-17-21, 06:34 PM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
Good. Boyd’s got this new scam going on playing a widower. He’s even got Raylan’s ex-wife conned. Someone needs to let him know.
Old 03-18-21, 08:26 AM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
100% behind this idea!
Old 03-18-21, 08:40 AM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
Originally Posted by story View Post

I'm so in, I'd get cable again.
You could just get Hulu.
Old 03-18-21, 10:07 AM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
Originally Posted by jpcamb View Post
Loved that show. I'm surprised I've not rewatched the series... yet. That may change very soon.
I rewatched it a few months ago. It absolutely is still fantastic.
Old 03-18-21, 10:21 AM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
please more Raylan.

Re-watched Justified last year and its even better than I remembered.
Old 03-18-21, 11:03 AM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
More Raylan Givens? Yes please.
Old 03-18-21, 11:03 AM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
Glad to hear the series held up for a rewatch. I know the girl from Ozark is in this, but my wife does not recall the character, so it may be fun to watch for that alone
Old 03-22-21, 12:01 PM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
Damn I really need to watch Justified. For some reason I had no idea that it was based on Elmore Leonard books.
Old 05-19-21, 09:45 AM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
We are now on Season 4. This show is amazing. Love it.

I really hope this comes true.


Old 05-19-21, 02:00 PM
Re: Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
I really like Season 4. Stick with 5 to get to 6, it ends so well.

My season rank:
2
4
1
3
6
5
Old 01-14-22, 11:14 AM
Justified returns for a limited mini series


Official FB page just posted this

Hell yes!
Old 01-14-22, 11:22 AM
re: Justified: City Primeval -- limited series coming to FX -- Olyphant to return
Well, that's cool, and somewhat unexpected!
Old 01-14-22, 11:22 AM
re: Justified: City Primeval -- limited series coming to FX -- Olyphant to return
Looks like this was the same series that was announced last March based on the Primeval source material. At that time, it wasn't certain Olyphant would return.

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/65...an-givens.html
Old 01-14-22, 11:26 AM
re: Justified: City Primeval -- limited series coming to FX -- Olyphant to return
Read they are supposed to be a SXSW this year. Would love to go to that discussion.
Old 01-14-22, 11:27 AM
re: Justified: City Primeval -- limited series coming to FX -- Olyphant to return
Old 01-14-22, 11:31 AM
re: Justified: City Primeval -- limited series coming to FX -- Olyphant to return
Everytime I see that emoticon I make pew pew sounds for some reason.

Looking forward to this.
Old 01-14-22, 11:50 AM
re: Justified: City Primeval -- limited series coming to FX -- Olyphant to return
Fantastic! Love hearing things like this.
Old 01-14-22, 12:11 PM
re: Justified: City Primeval -- limited series coming to FX -- Olyphant to return
Oh hell yeah!!!
Old 01-14-22, 12:20 PM
Re: Justified: City Primeval -- limited series coming to FX -- Olyphant to return
I just filled the cup.
