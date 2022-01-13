Quantum Leap sequel series in development at NBC
Quantum Leap sequel series in development at NBC
A Quantum Leap sequel series has received a pilot order at NBC, Variety has learned. The project is one of two drama pilots ordered by the broadcaster.
In the new iteration, its been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.
According to an individual with knowledge of the project, original series star Scott Bakula is believed to be involved with the pilot. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are writing the pilot and will also executive produce under their I Have an Idea! Entertainment banner. Both are currently executive producers on the NBC series La Brea.
Quantum Leap creator Donald P. Bellisario will serve as an executive produer via Belisarius Productions. Deborah Pratt will also executive produce, as will Martin Gero for Quinns House Productions. Universal Television will produce. Gero is currently under an overall deal at UTV. There have been rumors of some kind of reboot or followup to the original show for some time, including a potential feature film.
The original Quantum Leap aired for five seasons on NBC from 1989-1993. Bakula starred as Dr. Sam Beckett, who found himself leaping from life to life, striving to put right what once went wrong. Dean Stockwell co-starred with Bakula as Al, an observer from Sams own time who appeared in the form of a hologram that only Sam could see and hear. Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85.
The other pilot order is for the drama Found from writer and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll. Per the shows logline, in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist who was once herself one of those forgotten ones and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.
Okoro Carroll will also executive produce the pilot via Rock My Soul Productions along with Lindsay Dunn. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is the studio, with both Rock My Soul and Berlanti Productions currently under overall deals at the studio.
This marks the second NBC project announcement for Okoro Carroll in as many days. She also has the Life Goes On sequel series in the works at the broadcaster, with original series star Kellie Martin set to return. NBC has given that project a put pilot order.
This is one reboot/sequel series I will watch. I would be excited for this.
Quantum Leap was one of my favorite shows as a kid. It was probably my first water cooler show where me and my little 10 year old friends would gather around the playground or the walk home from school and talk about last nights Quantum Leap.
I hope that they get Sam back home.
If they bring Scott Bakula back as a lead, which is possible since NCIS: NO ended, I'll give it a try. The show was awesome, but it can't be the same without Dean Stockwell.
I have to admit I would watch this with or without Scott Bakula, not sure I would stick with it for the long run but I really enjoyed the premise of the show.
My favorite show ever. Re-watch the whole thing every few years.
Yes, I even love Season 5 (Lee Harvey Oswald, Elvis, Evil Leaper, Civil War etc) and the final episode.
I'm down for this, just hope it's done well.
I'm down for this, just hope it's done well.
