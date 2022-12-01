Archive 81 (Netflix) -- Horror/Supernatural series -- Premieres 1/14/22

Quote:

As a video archivist investigates the secrets behind a mysterious fire, he becomes convinced he can save a young woman from the terrifying fate she met 25 years ago. A new supernatural thriller comes to Netflix on January 14th. Rewind to reveal the truth.











This premieres Friday. It's an 8 episode season. This is apparently based on a horror podcast with the same name.



Trailer looks creepy. This was co-created by one of the writers and producers of The Boys. Most of the cast appears unknown.