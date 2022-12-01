Archive 81 (Netflix) -- Horror/Supernatural series -- Premieres 1/14/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,589
Received 1,365 Likes on 999 Posts
Archive 81 (Netflix) -- Horror/Supernatural series -- Premieres 1/14/22
As a video archivist investigates the secrets behind a mysterious fire, he becomes convinced he can save a young woman from the terrifying fate she met 25 years ago. A new supernatural thriller comes to Netflix on January 14th. Rewind to reveal the truth.
This premieres Friday. It's an 8 episode season. This is apparently based on a horror podcast with the same name.
Trailer looks creepy. This was co-created by one of the writers and producers of The Boys. Most of the cast appears unknown.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off