Archive 81 (Netflix) -- Horror/Supernatural series -- Premieres 1/14/22

   
Archive 81 (Netflix) -- Horror/Supernatural series -- Premieres 1/14/22






As a video archivist investigates the secrets behind a mysterious fire, he becomes convinced he can save a young woman from the terrifying fate she met 25 years ago. A new supernatural thriller comes to Netflix on January 14th. Rewind to reveal the truth.



This premieres Friday. It's an 8 episode season. This is apparently based on a horror podcast with the same name.

Trailer looks creepy. This was co-created by one of the writers and producers of The Boys. Most of the cast appears unknown.
