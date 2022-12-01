Wolf Like Me (Peacock) - S: Josh Gad, Isla Fisher - premieres 1/13/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,930
Likes: 0
Received 1,978 Likes on 1,361 Posts
Wolf Like Me (Peacock) - S: Josh Gad, Isla Fisher - premieres 1/13/22
Synopsis: Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she cant bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.
#2
Re: Wolf Like Me (Peacock) - S: Josh Gad, Isla Fisher - premieres 1/13/22
Eh what the hell else am I watching this week. I still have a Peacock subscription and that is one of my favorite TV on the Radio songs.
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,930
Likes: 0
Received 1,978 Likes on 1,361 Posts
Re: Wolf Like Me (Peacock) - S: Josh Gad, Isla Fisher - premieres 1/13/22
Hey hey my playmate.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off