Wolf Like Me (Peacock) - S: Josh Gad, Isla Fisher - premieres 1/13/22

   
Old 01-12-22, 10:53 AM
Moderator
dex14
Posts: 36,930
Likes: 0
Received 1,978 Likes on 1,361 Posts
Wolf Like Me (Peacock) - S: Josh Gad, Isla Fisher - premieres 1/13/22


Synopsis: Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she cant bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.
6 episodes.
01-12-22, 11:01 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
RichC2
Posts: 42,423
Received 474 Likes on 380 Posts
Re: Wolf Like Me (Peacock) - S: Josh Gad, Isla Fisher - premieres 1/13/22
Eh what the hell else am I watching this week. I still have a Peacock subscription and that is one of my favorite TV on the Radio songs.
01-12-22, 11:13 AM
Moderator
dex14
Posts: 36,930
Likes: 0
Received 1,978 Likes on 1,361 Posts
Re: Wolf Like Me (Peacock) - S: Josh Gad, Isla Fisher - premieres 1/13/22
Hey hey my playmate.
