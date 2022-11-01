DVD Talk Forum

The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22

re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22
Synopsis: Boba Fett makes friends, makes enemies, and makes the grade. Fennec Shand weighs which menacing pose looks the coolest. Hutts betray everybody but themselves, as well as each other, or do they? With Dave Pasquesi as the majordomo.
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22
Danny Trejo is now officially part of the Star Wars universe!

And now that we have a new rancor, it sounds like that rumor I heard might be true after all...

Wasn't expecting Fett's adopted tribe of Sand People to get wiped out like that, but hopefully that kicks the flashbacks into high gear going forward.

Nice to see Krrstantan in action.

On the downside, Fetts' Newsboy Legion seemed like they came from another franchise... the cybernetic implants (especially the one over that one guy's eye) looked a little goofy, and their bright, primary-colored bikes didn't seem very Star Wars-y, either. The girl was kind of cute, though, so that can go some way to redeeming them.
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22
That was awesome! So much to talk about!

Spoiler:
I didn't see the female Tusken fighter among the dead. Those bikers are in for a world of hurt!

That fight with Black Krrsantan was intense! Not exactly how you want to wake up. Boba setting him free will work to his advantage just like with the Gamoreans and the cyborg bikers.

I love the cameos.

Boba riding that Rancor would be much more intimidating than being carried.

I'm starting to question Fennec's loyalty to Boba. How did Krrsantan get in? Could be nothing.

Can't wait to see the showdown with the Pykes!





re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22
Great episode. I thought the Mod gang was a little much, but as a Who fan as well as other bands from that era, I dug the reference.
I hope there isn’t a falling out between Fennec and Boba, but that’s probably inevitable right? That’s how drama works I guess.
