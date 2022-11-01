re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22

Danny Trejo is now officially part of the Star Wars universe!And now that we have a new rancor, it sounds like that rumor I heard might be true after all...Wasn't expecting Fett's adopted tribe of Sand People to get wiped out like that, but hopefully that kicks the flashbacks into high gear going forward.Nice to see Krrstantan in action.On the downside, Fetts' Newsboy Legion seemed like they came from another franchise... the cybernetic implants (especially the one over that one guy's eye) looked a little goofy, and their bright, primary-colored bikes didn't seem very Star Wars-y, either. The girl was kind of cute, though, so that can go some way to redeeming them.