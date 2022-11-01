The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,919
Likes: 0
Received 1,977 Likes on 1,361 Posts
The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 11,122
Received 664 Likes on 399 Posts
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22
Synopsis: Boba Fett makes friends, makes enemies, and makes the grade. Fennec Shand weighs which menacing pose looks the coolest. Hutts betray everybody but themselves, as well as each other, or do they? With Dave Pasquesi as the majordomo.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22
Danny Trejo is now officially part of the Star Wars universe!
And now that we have a new rancor, it sounds like that rumor I heard might be true after all...
Wasn't expecting Fett's adopted tribe of Sand People to get wiped out like that, but hopefully that kicks the flashbacks into high gear going forward.
Nice to see Krrstantan in action.
On the downside, Fetts' Newsboy Legion seemed like they came from another franchise... the cybernetic implants (especially the one over that one guy's eye) looked a little goofy, and their bright, primary-colored bikes didn't seem very Star Wars-y, either. The girl was kind of cute, though, so that can go some way to redeeming them.
And now that we have a new rancor, it sounds like that rumor I heard might be true after all...
Wasn't expecting Fett's adopted tribe of Sand People to get wiped out like that, but hopefully that kicks the flashbacks into high gear going forward.
Nice to see Krrstantan in action.
On the downside, Fetts' Newsboy Legion seemed like they came from another franchise... the cybernetic implants (especially the one over that one guy's eye) looked a little goofy, and their bright, primary-colored bikes didn't seem very Star Wars-y, either. The girl was kind of cute, though, so that can go some way to redeeming them.
#4
Member
Join Date: Aug 2021
Posts: 214
Received 63 Likes on 43 Posts
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22
That was awesome! So much to talk about!
Spoiler:
I didn't see the female Tusken fighter among the dead. Those bikers are in for a world of hurt!
That fight with Black Krrsantan was intense! Not exactly how you want to wake up. Boba setting him free will work to his advantage just like with the Gamoreans and the cyborg bikers.
I love the cameos.
Boba riding that Rancor would be much more intimidating than being carried.
I'm starting to question Fennec's loyalty to Boba. How did Krrsantan get in? Could be nothing.
Can't wait to see the showdown with the Pykes!
That fight with Black Krrsantan was intense! Not exactly how you want to wake up. Boba setting him free will work to his advantage just like with the Gamoreans and the cyborg bikers.
I love the cameos.
Boba riding that Rancor would be much more intimidating than being carried.
I'm starting to question Fennec's loyalty to Boba. How did Krrsantan get in? Could be nothing.
Can't wait to see the showdown with the Pykes!
#5
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,101
Received 345 Likes on 238 Posts
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E03) - Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa - 1/12/22
Great episode. I thought the Mod gang was a little much, but as a Who fan as well as other bands from that era, I dug the reference.
I hope there isn’t a falling out between Fennec and Boba, but that’s probably inevitable right? That’s how drama works I guess.
I hope there isn’t a falling out between Fennec and Boba, but that’s probably inevitable right? That’s how drama works I guess.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off