Slugfest (Roku) -- Documentary series about Marvel & DC rivalry narrated by Kevin Smith

Quote:

Explore the decades-long relationship and rivalry between Marvel and DC Comics in Slugfest, a ten-part docu-series from the Russo Brothers and narrated by Kevin Smith.







The episodes are short. They range from 6 to 10 minutes each.

Anyone heard of or checked this out yet? I started watching it last night.10 part documentary series. It's free to watch on the Roku channel. This is based on the book