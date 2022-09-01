Slugfest (Roku) -- Documentary series about Marvel & DC rivalry narrated by Kevin Smith
Explore the decades-long relationship and rivalry between Marvel and DC Comics in Slugfest, a ten-part docu-series from the Russo Brothers and narrated by Kevin Smith.
Anyone heard of or checked this out yet? I started watching it last night.
10 part documentary series. It's free to watch on the Roku channel. This is based on the book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC
The episodes are short. They range from 6 to 10 minutes each.
