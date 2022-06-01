Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox) 1/6/22
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox) 1/6/22
Almost 20 years since the shows original run on Fox, Joe Millionaire is back to once again ask the question, Is the temptation of wealth stronger than the power of true love?
Putting a twist on the original reality show, two men will search for the one among a pool of 20 women, only the women dont know which one is a millionaire and which one is the average Joe. At the center of the show are bachelors Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers, each successful in their respective careers and each looking for a true romantic connection.
Re: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox) 1/6/22
So this reality show retread came back last night with a two-hour premiere. I think Fox is planning on re-airing the premiere this weekend if you missed it.
So the guy on the left is worth $10 million, the guy on the right is a regular working joe. The rich guy's family has a big farm and ranching business in his small Missouri town. A British butler serves as host.
The two-hour premiere does have a lot of padding, I've never seen such extended previews before each commercial break of stuff happening later in the episode. A liberal use of the fast-forward button helps.
Among the ladies, one has an Olympic medal and another is a former Miss Georgia. In the opener, one lady gets drunk and has an emotional breakdown.
I gave it a chance because the original made such waves but the producers don't seem as manipulative this time around. It's a kinder, gentler take on the premise, though some behavior by the ladies feels more like a trashy MTV show than say The Bachelor. The regular joe bachelor doesn't exude rich guy vibes and some of the ladies are already picking up on that.
