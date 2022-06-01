Re: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox) 1/6/22

So this reality show retread came back last night with a two-hour premiere. I think Fox is planning on re-airing the premiere this weekend if you missed it.



So the guy on the left is worth $10 million, the guy on the right is a regular working joe. The rich guy's family has a big farm and ranching business in his small Missouri town. A British butler serves as host.



The two-hour premiere does have a lot of padding, I've never seen such extended previews before each commercial break of stuff happening later in the episode. A liberal use of the fast-forward button helps.



Among the ladies, one has an Olympic medal and another is a former Miss Georgia. In the opener, one lady gets drunk and has an emotional breakdown.



I gave it a chance because the original made such waves but the producers don't seem as manipulative this time around. It's a kinder, gentler take on the premise, though some behavior by the ladies feels more like a trashy MTV show than say The Bachelor. The regular joe bachelor doesn't exude rich guy vibes and some of the ladies are already picking up on that.