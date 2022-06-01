DVD Talk Forum

Best series in the 21st century?

Best series in the 21st century?

   
Old 01-06-22, 08:33 PM
Best series in the 21st century?
As much as I love Mad Men and GoT, Breaking Bad is just so enjoyable on so many levels and highly rewatchable. My pick for best these decades. Along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Younger, Schitts Creek, Better Call Saul, Fargo, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock, Last OG, Shield, Justified, Rescue Me, Orange iNB, House of Cards, Mandolorian, few others.
Old 01-06-22, 08:38 PM
Re: Best series in the 21st century?
How exactly are you defining "21st century" ?

For example, are you including tv shows made in the years 2054? 2099? 2082? 2066?

Do you have a crystal ball or time machine?
Old 01-06-22, 08:42 PM
Re: Best series in the 21st century?
The ones that have come out since 2000, our 21st century. Figured that was obvious.
Old 01-06-22, 08:52 PM
Re: Best series in the 21st century?
Im guessing 2057 is gonna have a lot of good stuff. And George RR Martin should finally be done with his later GoT book the year before. So here come the HBO series for it.
Old 01-06-22, 08:59 PM
Re: Best series in the 21st century?
The Law & Order franchise will continue nonstop well into the 22nd century, on terrestrial and martian network television.

The CSI franchise will be on and off throughout the 21st century, and into the 22nd century.
