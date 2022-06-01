Location: Are any of us really anywhere?

Best series in the 21st century?

As much as I love Mad Men and GoT, Breaking Bad is just so enjoyable on so many levels and highly rewatchable. My pick for best these decades. Along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Younger, Schitts Creek, Better Call Saul, Fargo, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock, Last OG, Shield, Justified, Rescue Me, Orange iNB, House of Cards, Mandolorian, few others.

