The Cleaning Lady (FOX) -- S: Elodie Yung -- Premieres 1/3/22
THE CLEANING LADY is a thrilling and emotionally-driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld.
The title is goofy. But, it does look dark.
If you don't know who Elodie Yung is, she's probably best known for being on the Netflix shows Daredevil and The Defenders. She played Elektra.
