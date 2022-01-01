DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Pivoting (FOX) - S: Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin, Eliza Coupe -- Premieres 1/9/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Pivoting (FOX) - S: Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin, Eliza Coupe -- Premieres 1/9/22

   
Old 01-01-22, 12:32 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,429
Received 1,337 Likes on 980 Posts
Pivoting (FOX) - S: Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin, Eliza Coupe -- Premieres 1/9/22







Set in Long Island, N.Y., three women - and close-knit childhood friends - cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots strengthen their bond and prove its never too late to screw up ones life in the pursuit of happiness. Pivoting takes a real look at three intelligent, empowered and seemingly enlightened women who decide to hit the reset button. For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend was the wake-up call they didnt know they needed, but it might just be the thing that helps them live their best lives.



I saw the trailer for this recently. Maggie Q in it gets an automatic watch. I guess she's taking a break from action roles.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Cleaning Lady (FOX) -- S: Elodie Yung -- Premieres 1/3/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.