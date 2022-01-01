Pivoting (FOX) - S: Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin, Eliza Coupe -- Premieres 1/9/22

Quote:



Set in Long Island, N.Y., three women - and close-knit childhood friends - cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots strengthen their bond and prove its never too late to screw up ones life in the pursuit of happiness. Pivoting takes a real look at three intelligent, empowered and seemingly enlightened women who decide to hit the reset button. For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend was the wake-up call they didnt know they needed, but it might just be the thing that helps them live their best lives.



