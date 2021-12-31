RIP Betty White - Dead at 99

Quote:

Beloved actress, comedian and American icon Betty White has died, just weeks before a milestone birthday ... TMZ has learned.



Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Betty passed away at her home Friday morning.



A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest running career in TV as a female prior to her death -- having starred in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting in 1939. Betty is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," which ran from 1985 to 1992. She'd been in TONS of other stuff throughout her life though.



Betty got her start in radio in the '40s, making appearances on "Blondie," "The Great Gildersleeve," and "This is Your FBI." She eventually got her own radio program. In 1949, Betty began working on a televised variety show with Al Jarvis called "Hollywood on Television" -- which she later co-hosted -- before breaking out into more TV roles in the '50s and beyond.



With 115 acting credits to her name, Betty has shown in up in productions like "Life with Elizabeth," "Date with the Angels," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Betty White Show," "The Love Boat," "Mama's Family," "The Golden Palace," "Ladies Man," "That '70s Show," "Higglytown Heroes," "Boston Legal," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Pound Puppies," "Hot in Cleveland," and many, many, many other shows and films.



She has received numerous accolades over the course of her career, including multiple Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a Grammy. She's been nominated for several Golden Globes and has also been honored with lots of Lifetime Achievement Awards and celebrations through several organizations.



The last time we got Betty on camera, she was teasing starting a Facebook page for herself.



As we told you ... Betty had been extra cautious during the pandemic, mostly chilling at home and passing the time by reading, watching TV and doing crossword puzzles.



Betty was 99 and she was getting set to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17.



RIP

