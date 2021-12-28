DVD Talk Forum

TV Talk
The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21

The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21

   
12-28-21, 07:24 PM
dex14
 
The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21



Season 1 will be 7 episodes.
12-28-21, 07:26 PM
TGM
TGM
 
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21
missed my Star Wars Christmas fix this year... bring it on!
12-28-21, 07:29 PM
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21
“Chapter 1”
Unless the rumors are true that this will be labeled Chapter 17.
12-28-21, 07:40 PM
dex14
 
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21
Originally Posted by GuessWho View Post
Unless the rumors are true that this will be labeled Chapter 17.
If you believe shitty clickbait websites… sure. The same website said it would be 8 episodes, and it’s not.

It seems like it will be Chapter 1 and then a title, just like the other show.
12-28-21, 08:56 PM
GoldenJCJ
 
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21
Im excited to watch this with my son. I just hope the ads are misleading and Fett does NOT remove him helmet every few minutes. Keep that fucking lid on Boba!

I dont think Temuera Morrison is that big of a name that audiences just HAVE to see his face.
12-28-21, 09:09 PM
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21
Morrison's voice was a bit jarring when I first started to hear it in the DVDs that were released in 2004, but with time it's really grown on me. His growly delivery in the trailers sounds very Mad Max.
12-29-21, 03:41 AM
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21
Morrison is jacked.
12-29-21, 03:47 AM
bunkaroo
 
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21
Good start. I like the bacta dreams.
12-29-21, 07:27 AM
Rodney2187
 
Re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21
I wonder if each episode will be the title of a novel?

I love everything about the first episode. Goransson knocked it out of the park again. I can't wait till next week!
