The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21
Season 1 will be 7 episodes.
"Chapter 1"
Im excited to watch this with my son. I just hope the ads are misleading and Fett does NOT remove him helmet every few minutes. Keep that fucking lid on Boba!
I dont think Temuera Morrison is that big of a name that audiences just HAVE to see his face.
I dont think Temuera Morrison is that big of a name that audiences just HAVE to see his face.
Morrison's voice was a bit jarring when I first started to hear it in the DVDs that were released in 2004, but with time it's really grown on me. His growly delivery in the trailers sounds very Mad Max.
Morrison is jacked.
Good start. I like the bacta dreams.
I wonder if each episode will be the title of a novel?
I love everything about the first episode. Goransson knocked it out of the park again. I can't wait till next week!
I love everything about the first episode. Goransson knocked it out of the park again. I can't wait till next week!
