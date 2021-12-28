re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E01) - Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land - 12/29/21

Im excited to watch this with my son. I just hope the ads are misleading and Fett does NOT remove him helmet every few minutes. Keep that fucking lid on Boba!



I dont think Temuera Morrison is that big of a name that audiences just HAVE to see his face.