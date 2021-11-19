DVD Talk Forum

The Gilded Age (HBO) - from the creator of Downton Abbey - premieres 1/24/22

The Gilded Age (HBO) - from the creator of Downton Abbey - premieres 1/24/22

   
The Gilded Age (HBO) - from the creator of Downton Abbey - premieres 1/24/22

Premieres January 24, 2022

The Gilded Age

Whats it about?
The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBOs The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).

Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

Whos starring in it?
Series regulars include Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

See the full list of cast and characters here.

Whos behind the camera?
Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; executive producer, Gareth Neame; director/executive producer, Michael Engler; executive producer, David Crockett; director/executive producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield; Writer/Co-Executive Producer Sonja Warfield. The Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
