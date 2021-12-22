This Is Us (NBC) -- The 6th and Final Season -- premieres 1/4/22

Quote:

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Beth (Susan Kelechi) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) remind us that stories may end but memories are forever. The emotional journey continues in the final season of This Is Us, premiering Tuesday, January 4 at 9/8c on NBC.