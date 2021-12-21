Hawkeye (S1E06) - Finale - So This Is Christmas - 12/22/21
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,698
Likes: 0
Received 1,861 Likes on 1,284 Posts
Hawkeye (S1E06) - Finale - So This Is Christmas - 12/22/21
I can't wait to see "the big man" show up.
I would guess this is a show that will get another season... even if it was without Clint... but would love for him to stick around. "Kate Bishop: Hawkeye"
Echo will be getting a spinoff.
#4
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,295
Received 1,309 Likes on 960 Posts
re: Hawkeye (S1E06) - Finale - So This Is Christmas - 12/22/21
Just finished it. It was alright I suppose. Nothing really mind blowing or crazy. A few good action scenes and fun trick arrow scenes. The season arc wrapped and then Kingpin gets killed off by Echo. And Mama Bishop gets arrested. And Yelena gets some closure. It was good, but I wasn't going crazy.
It did feel like a passing of the torch from Clint to Kate. I suppose they could do a 2nd season with Steinfeld as the solo lead.
There is a mid-credits, but it was just an extended musical sequence of Rogers the musical. I was kind of hoping we would see Valentina again because she was the one who misled Yelena to think Clint killed her sister. But then again, this was a lighter toned show and more in the holiday spirit.
I would rank the live action MCU shows like this:
1. Wandavision: A-
2. Hawkeye: B
3. Loki: B
4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: C+
It did feel like a passing of the torch from Clint to Kate. I suppose they could do a 2nd season with Steinfeld as the solo lead.
There is a mid-credits, but it was just an extended musical sequence of Rogers the musical. I was kind of hoping we would see Valentina again because she was the one who misled Yelena to think Clint killed her sister. But then again, this was a lighter toned show and more in the holiday spirit.
I would rank the live action MCU shows like this:
1. Wandavision: A-
2. Hawkeye: B
3. Loki: B
4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: C+
#5
DVD Talk Hero
re: Hawkeye (S1E06) - Finale - So This Is Christmas - 12/22/21
Guess I liked it better than you did. I thought that was a pretty good season ender. Is Kingpin really dead? It's heavily hinted at but you never see the body.
#6
DVD Talk Gold Edition
re: Hawkeye (S1E06) - Finale - So This Is Christmas - 12/22/21
I'd rank it like:
1. Falcon and Winter Soldier
2. Loki
3. Hawkeye
4. Wandavision
Basically completely polar opposite to DJariya.
1. Falcon and Winter Soldier
2. Loki
3. Hawkeye
4. Wandavision
Basically completely polar opposite to DJariya.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off