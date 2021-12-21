re: Hawkeye (S1E06) - Finale - So This Is Christmas - 12/22/21

Just finished it. It was alright I suppose. Nothing really mind blowing or crazy. A few good action scenes and fun trick arrow scenes. The season arc wrapped and then Kingpin gets killed off by Echo. And Mama Bishop gets arrested. And Yelena gets some closure. It was good, but I wasn't going crazy.



It did feel like a passing of the torch from Clint to Kate. I suppose they could do a 2nd season with Steinfeld as the solo lead.



There is a mid-credits, but it was just an extended musical sequence of Rogers the musical. I was kind of hoping we would see Valentina again because she was the one who misled Yelena to think Clint killed her sister. But then again, this was a lighter toned show and more in the holiday spirit.



I would rank the live action MCU shows like this:



1. Wandavision: A-

2. Hawkeye: B

3. Loki: B

4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: C+



