The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix) - prequel series - S: Michelle Yeoh - coming in 2022

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix) - prequel series - S: Michelle Yeoh - coming in 2022

   
The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix) - prequel series - S: Michelle Yeoh - coming in 2022
Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. The Witcher: Blood Origin will release in 2022, only on Netflix.
