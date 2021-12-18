DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Dexter: New Blood - Skin Of Her Teeth - (S1E7) - 12/19/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Dexter: New Blood - Skin Of Her Teeth - (S1E7) - 12/19/21

   
Old 12-18-21, 07:40 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 22,364
Received 565 Likes on 460 Posts
Dexter: New Blood - Skin Of Her Teeth - (S1E7) - 12/19/21

Dexter is worried that a serial killer may have set its sights on someone he cares deeply about. So, he turns from predator to protector a role hes not comfortable playing. Meanwhile Angela arrests someone from Iron Lake who may be the culprit of a cold case that is near and dear to her heart.  Dexter and Harrison run into some more bumps in the road in their relationship, leading Harrison to turn to a very dangerous person as his father figure.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Goldbergs (ABC) - Season 9

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.