Dexter: New Blood - Skin Of Her Teeth - (S1E7) - 12/19/21
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Dexter: New Blood - Skin Of Her Teeth - (S1E7) - 12/19/21
Dexter is worried that a serial killer may have set its sights on someone he cares deeply about. So, he turns from predator to protector a role hes not comfortable playing. Meanwhile Angela arrests someone from Iron Lake who may be the culprit of a cold case that is near and dear to her heart. Dexter and Harrison run into some more bumps in the road in their relationship, leading Harrison to turn to a very dangerous person as his father figure.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off