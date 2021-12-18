Dexter: New Blood - Skin Of Her Teeth - (S1E7) - 12/19/21

Quote:

Dexter is worried that a serial killer may have set its sights on someone he cares deeply about. So, he turns from predator to protector a role hes not comfortable playing. Meanwhile Angela arrests someone from Iron Lake who may be the culprit of a cold case that is near and dear to her heart. Dexter and Harrison run into some more bumps in the road in their relationship, leading Harrison to turn to a very dangerous person as his father figure.